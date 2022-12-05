Monday, December 5, 2022
Victoria University boosts Sheebah concert

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

Singer Sheebah Karungi who is set for her first major gig this weekend since exiting Team No Sleep (TNS) received a boost from Victoria University that purchased 70 tickets to the concert.

On her socials, she posted a video asking students that want to attend the concert to say anything nice about the institution and get tickets.

“Hello lovers, Victoria University purchased 70 tickets for my show for 10th DEC .. All you need to WIN is; POST Anything About VICTORIA UNIVERSITY, Mention & Tag Me & @VUKampala, with the Hashtag #SheebahLive9thAnd10thDecSerena. Get 100 Comments or Likes or Retweets,” she put on Twitter.

Without the support system she had at her last concert courtesy of TNS, some of her critics have argued that her former manager, Jeff Kiwa did so much that she is doing herself right now and not looking good on her.

A section of Ugandans on Twitter (UoT) have argued that the road to the concert has drained her enough that they suspect she will not be able to deliver fully on the two dates because of fatigue. That she is now moving around city arcades herself promoting the concert.

However, she has assured the naysayers that the two-day concert is going be a success because they have always refused to rate her effort and expressed doubt as much as she has always had the last laugh.

After Kampala Serena Hotel on December 9 and 10, she has Freedom City, Kyotera, Mbarara and Fort portal. 

