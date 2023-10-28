Saturday, October 28, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Opinions Victoria Sekitoleko calls for collaboration between creative and agricultural sectors
Opinions

Victoria Sekitoleko calls for collaboration between creative and agricultural sectors

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Hussein Kiganda

Former agriculture minister Victoria Sekitoleko firmly believes that the creative industry and the agricultural sector can mutually foster each other’s growth through collaboration.

Addressing filmmakers at the Women In Film Business Summit held at the National Theatre on October 26, 2023, the agribusiness expert talked about the potential of creatives to uplift the agricultural sector through their storytelling and advocacy methods, and vice versa.

“Enhancing the role of creatives could significantly bolster the agribusiness sector, as the creative industry can provide substantial support to agriculture. Similarly, the agricultural sector retains the capacity to aid the creative industry through financial backing and other forms of assistance,” Sekitoleko said.

She emphasised the importance of filmmakers organising themselves into a recognised body like a federation to amplify their voices.

With such unity, Sekitoleko envisioned a seamless collaboration between the film industry and agriculture, leading to coordinated development.

“You need to establish your own federation, and I am confident you will achieve it. With your own federation, you will be able to advance to another level and can collaborate with other sectors, such as agriculture, for development,” she advised the filmmakers.

Sekitoleko emphasised the necessity of government support for the creative industry and assured her commitment to engaging relevant authorities for assistance.

Furthermore, she provided female attendees with valuable advice on fostering success and growth in their careers and businesses. She encouraged more women to join the creative sector, maintain professionalism, and disregard negative energy around them.

You may also like

Pastor Ssempa to organise prayers for musicians struggling with drug addiction

Juliana says laxity retarding Ugandan music

AFCON memes show lack of patriotism among Ugandans – Mujib Kasule

Musicians can be biggest tax collectors – former minister Sekitoleko

Customer Loyalty: building brands through customer experience

The importance of Human Capital Risk Management in the ever-changing employment climate

Simple ways to help you rule your finances in 2023

How to beat the school fees hustle

How to insulate your family assets in the event of death

Disputes on land matters are resolved by boundary opening- Hamis Kiggundu

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.
error: Content is protected !!