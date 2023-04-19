Victor Ruz rubbishes Vinka’s Bailando song

By Joan Murungi

Singer Victor Wajja alias Victor Ruz has rubbished Vinka’s new released song titled Bailando. He claims the writer of the song is not creative enough and there is nothing new and unique about the song.

“Bailando is a good song but poorly written. Nothing new. Just vibes.” Wajja said.

Vinka released her Bailando song five days ago and the song has received good reception. A number of Tiktokers have jumped onto its challenge and this has helped in promoting the song.

Her Bailando song happens to be more of a dance hall song dedicated to party goers. In the music video, Vinka is seen tuning on the radio. She later on wakes up her friends and tells them to get on the dance flow as the song goes like “Hey Mr. Dj turn on the replay. All my friends are waiting. It’s a weekend. We are ready for the party. Even though the venue is far, we shall get our visas ready.”