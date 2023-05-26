Victor Ruz finally set to perform in Egypt following 2022 malaria bout

By Paul Waiswa

Retro Management singer Victor Ruz, real name Victor Wajja, is set to perform for his fans in Egypt’s capital, Cairo on June 1.

He will headline the event dubbed ‘Red Party’, which will feature DJs like DJ Starboy and DJ Mix.

The event was supposed to happen in 2022, but the singer got malaria that left him bedridden. It was thus pushed to this year.

Victor Ruz observed that he has had performances in several countries like Kenya, South Africa, UAE, and he will be performing in Cairo for the first time.

He said he wants to set a record that will be difficult to break, and also learn about the Egyptian culture physically besides the history he read in the Bible and books.