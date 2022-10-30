Monday, October 31, 2022
Victor Kamenyo given ultimatum by lover

by Editorial Team
By Kampala Sun writer

Rapper Derrick Katongole popularly known as Victor Kamenyo has been been in the news lately, but for the wrong reasons.

Recently, a clip of Kamenyo in an altercation with his girlfriend identified as Ruth Akoragye rocked the internet.

Based on the video, Victor Kamenyo looked to be pleading with his girlfriend not to leave his apartment but she seemed not interested in his pleas.

When Victor Kamenyo tried to grab her by force, she snatched his phone out of his hands and threw it to the ground.

The drama was over cheating allegations and although Kamenyo denied cheating on her, there was a bitter fall out. Following the split Kamenyo hit studio and made some disparaging remarks about Akoragye in a new song. Nakukyawa (Ruth). She has not seen the funny side and has ordered him to delete the song lest he faces the repercussions.

Akoragye also expressed her disappointment and regret in having dated a man like Kamenyo for all those years.

