Veteran singer Clever J proves naysayers wrong, holds successful concert

By Dickson Ndugwa

Veteran singer Gerald Muwonge aka Clever J held a successful concert at Lugogo KCCA Grounds on Friday, August 4, shocking many who thought he would not be able to hold his own after being out of the singing business for several years.

The Ensi Yaleta singer slipped into oblivion over 10 years ago, eventually venturing into bricklaying to earn a living.

With an ordinary ticket going for sh10,000 and VIP table sh1,000,000, fans started accessing the venue at 5:00pm.

The curtain-raisers at the concert dubbed The Return of Clever J: Eddogo Lyafuluka were Spice Diana and Roden Y Kabako. As soon as child rapper Champion Gudo appeared on stage, Kabako’s music was muted. Shortly afterwards, musical sensation Alien Skin took over the stage with Party Party and Sitya Danger.

Singer Spice Diana and a guest watching Clever J performing at KCCA Lugogo Grounds on August 4, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

Alien Skin was followed by Mesach Semakula and Abdul Mulaasi.

A barefoot Clever J stepped on stage at 10:00pm, dressed in mud-stained clothes in which he lays bricks, complete with a bricklaying mould.

Singer Alien Skin supporting Clever J at Lugogo KCCA Grounds on August 4, 2023.Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

Women and fame! His appearance never stopped the women from hugging and tipping him.

Clever J sang his songs Manzi Wanani, Monica, Love You Mama, then Bakwagala Oyina before he took a break.



He returned dressed in a pristine white outfit designed by Latif Madoi and performed up to midnight.



It was a wrap for Clever J, but not the revellers, who still wanted more.

Clever J’s daughter chugging him on stage as she cried on seeing her father back on stage at KCCA Lugogo Grounds on August 4, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

Clever J’s father talking. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa