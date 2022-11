By Umar Kashaka

Former Democratic Party president and two-time presidential candidate Dr Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere has died aged 90.

His close friend and Wakiso district chairperson, Matia Bwanika, confirmed his death on Friday, November 18.

“He got a kind of attack of vomiting; he failed to vomit and fell down and died abruptly this morning,” Bwanika told New Vision.