Veteran poet Nunu Umuringa tips spoken word artists

By Hussein Kiganda

Renowned poet and spoken word artist, Nunu Umuringa Butare, the proprietor of the monthly poetry event known as “Kwivuga,” shared advice with her fellow poets on how to sustain successful careers in the artistic realm.

During the Kwivuga session held on September 28, 2023, at Motiv in the Industrial Area, Nunu began by emphasizing the importance of unity among artists of various forms, including spoken word, poetry, spoken music, and more. She stressed the need for them to come together as a cohesive artistic family, which would help them achieve their shared aspirations.

Nunu firmly believed that by fostering unity among poets and spoken word artists, they could collectively capture the hearts of many and expand their audience base, ultimately leading to financial success and prosperous careers. “As a united family, our potential is boundless,” she asserted.

Furthermore, Nunu underscored the significance of building a robust and supportive social capital, highlighting her own journey and the sustained success of Kwivuga as a testament.

“Friends, social capital is invaluable, as you will often rely on people for assistance. Today, this session has been made possible entirely by the contributions of my friends, poetry enthusiasts, and well-wishers. Without them, it wouldn’t have been possible,” she said.

Nunu also emphasized that as artists, their goals should be aligned with making a positive impact on society, as such aspirations provide the most profound sense of purpose. Notably, Nunu’s Kwivuga sessions were dedicated to raising funds to support the Kasese Restoration Center, an organization dedicated to caring for children with autism and other disabilities.

Throughout her discourse, Nunu’s message revolved around professionalism, unwavering passion, and the importance of placing trust in God, which she credited as the driving force behind her own life’s success.

The Kwivuga session boasted an impressive roster of attendees, including renowned poets and spoken word artists such as Mitch Isabirye, Luce the poet, Kagai Ngobi, Ann Kansiime, as well as accomplished guitarists and singers like Andereya Baguma, Carsten Yesuanjagala, Rwandan rapper Eric 1Key, and many others.