Veteran musician Shanks Vivid makes 50 years

By Alfred Byenkya

Veteran musician Shanks Vivid Gumaras, known for songs such as Bundu, has made 50 years on earth.

He was born in 1973 to the late William Baijukya Maiteki Mubyama who used to work in the finance ministry and the late Teopista Namuli Baijukya.

Shanks, who hails from Kizibu Village in Kiryandongo district, is one of the pioneers of the Ugandan music industry who are still alive.

He started his music career in the early 1990s with the likes the late Menton Summer, Emperor Orlando, Ragga Dee, Steve Jean, Pastor Martin Sempa and Roger Mugisha.

Shanks, however, disappointed his fans when he chose to leave Uganda for the United Kingdom at the peak of his music career in 2000.

His disappearance from the local music scene led to the rise of Bebe Cool, Jose Chameleone and later Bobi Wine.

Shanks returned to Uganda in 2008, but the music industry had changed.

He had his primary school education at Kizibu COU, Nakivubo Airborne, St Joseph’s Nabbingo, St Paul Lweza Kajjansi and St John Bosco Katende, where he sat his Primary Leaving Examinations and scored aggregate four.

Shanks then joined Namilyango College.

During his O’level at Namilyango College, he was known for his dance skills.

In 1989 when he was in S1, he won the Mr. Inter House Namilyango College dance competition, and kept winning each edition until his S4 when he dropped out for lack of school fees, following his father’s death.

While in the UK, he studied at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts because he wanted to get skills on how art is management at a professional level.