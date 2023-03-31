Venue for VIGA awards changed

By Alex Balimwikungu

The organising committee of the Victoria International Gospel Awards (VIGA) has changed the event awarding ceremony venue with just hours to the D-day.

Initially, the annual VIGA awards were scheduled to take place at the Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala on Saturday, April 1. However, the organisers have shifted a couple of yards to Theatre Labonita.

According to prince Nick Nyombi, apart from the venue, all prior arrangements remain constant.

“There were some last-minute changes, but we are optimistic the alternative venue is the best available option,” he said.

Nyombi apologised for the inconvenience, but promised a glamorous and unparalleled event that will glorify the name of the Lord Jesus Christ.

American-based televangelist Bill Luton is expected to headline the awarding event. There will be performances from Coopy Bly, Betty Namaganda, Hum Kay, Justine Nabbosa and the Airforce Army Band.