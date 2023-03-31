Friday, March 31, 2023
Venue for VIGA awards changed

by Alex Balimwikungu
By Alex Balimwikungu

The organising committee of the Victoria International Gospel Awards (VIGA) has changed the event awarding ceremony venue with just hours to the D-day.

Initially, the annual VIGA awards were scheduled to take place at the Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala on Saturday, April 1. However, the organisers have shifted a couple of yards to Theatre Labonita.

According to prince Nick Nyombi, apart from the venue, all prior arrangements remain constant.

“There were some last-minute changes, but we are optimistic the alternative venue is the best  available option,” he said.

Nyombi apologised for the inconvenience, but promised a glamorous and unparalleled event that will glorify the name of the Lord Jesus Christ.

American-based televangelist Bill Luton is expected to headline the awarding event. There will be performances from Coopy Bly, Betty Namaganda, Hum Kay, Justine Nabbosa and the Airforce Army Band.

