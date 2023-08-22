Vengeful Sheebah, composed Cindy trade savage retorts

By Ahmad Muto

After over five years of incessant bickering and verbal exchanges, singers Cindy Sanyu and Sheebah Karungi shared a space on Monday, August 21, 2023 at Victoria University, Kampala that was tense for the rage built over the years, and rebuttals that made the much-anticipated presser sound like a diss song studio session.

Recall Cindy started poking Sheebah by arguing that she is a terrible stage performer, and suggesting they do a music battle to prove her point. Sheebah yielded this year.

The presser had an evidently nervous Sheebah a few meters away from a rather composed and cool headed Cindy, skillfully managing her tone, and thinking through her retorts given how stinging they were.

Sheebah opened up by reminding Cindy she is the reason they were at the presser because she got the attention.

“I have given you the attention you needed. I have given you a comeback,” bellowed Sheebah banging the table before grabbing a bottle.

“I am shocked,” replied Cindy, “The problem is a person who has learnt she has to sing everytime to be known, she now thinks it is the same for me.”

“Singing all the time requires a budget. And you don’t have that,” Sheebah served a retort.

“With this happening here right now,” said Cindy, “If I wasn’t here, you wouldn’t have received all this attention.”

“I am the driver in this and everybody knows. It is you who doesn’t know,’ claimed Sheebah.

And the exchange carried on for a few minutes amidst cheers. Cindy claiming Sheebah was escorted by only five fans as she concedes they are the ones that kept her career going for the last decade, supported her concert at Hotel Africana, and her two-day concert at the Serena Kampala Hotel last year.

What was Cindy’s rejoinder? Well, according to her, she filled up the Lugogo Cricket Oval with her Boom party concert, a venue three times bigger than Sheebah’s three concerts.

Cindy also took the credit for their battle set for Friday, September 15, 2023 at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds stating that she is helping the Ice Cream (considering she advertised first).