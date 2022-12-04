Vehicle rams into Lord Mayor Lukwago’s residence, one arrested

By Jeff Andrew Lule

The territorial Police at Old Kampala are investigating the circumstances under which a vehicle rammed into the residence of Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago’s residence in Rubaga division.

According to a statement issued by deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, the incident happened on November 3, 2022, at about 7:00pm on Lukwago Road in Mengo, Kampala, where the driver of a silver Subaru registration number UAJ 704K allegedly lost control and rammed into Lukwago’s residence.

He said the vehicle had two occupants identified as driver Fred Kiweewa and another female passenger only identified as Maria.

The passenger sustained minor injuries and was taken to Mulago Hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Owoyesigyire noted the Kiweewa is still detained at Old Kampala Police Station pending further investigations into the matter.