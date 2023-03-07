Vanessa Mdee, Rotimi welcome second child

By Ahmad Muto

Retired Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee and her actor/singer fiancé, Rotimi, real name Olurotimi Akinosho, have welcomed their second child, named Imani Enioluwa Akinosho.

Rotimi broke the news on social media and like he did with the first child, showered his fiancée with praises.



“Vanessa Mdee, you are nothing short of a superhero! Our second child together & Seven now has a little sister to watch over. God you have poured blessings on me so many times so I will scream my praises back to You! I’m forever grateful,” Rotimi captioned the video holding the new-born.

The news of the couple expecting a girl broke in November 2022 after they shared a gender reveal video on social media with the caption: “Baby No.2 glory to God … it’s a girl.”

The couple had their first child, a son named Seven Adeoluwa Akinsosho, in late 2021.

Rotimi and Mdee met at the Essence Festival After Party in New Orleans, US before going public shortly in 2019 and getting engaged in December 2020.

Mdee quit music in 2020 and left Dar-es-Salaam for Atlanta, Georgia to move in with the Power actor.



She regularly visited Uganda and established a professional relationship with a number of local entertainers.

In 2018, she recorded a song titled Nielewe with rapper Navio, and regularly checked in at Vision Group head office in Kampala.