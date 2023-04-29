Saturday, April 29, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Vanessa Mdee gifted sh14m handbag by Rotimi
Top News

Vanessa Mdee gifted sh14m handbag by Rotimi

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Retired Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee has shared on Instagram her gift of a designer Dior handbag worth sh14m that she received from her actor/singer fiancé, Olurotimi Akinosho, alias Rotimi.

Y’all know I am not a big bag or big brand girl, if it looks good it looks good. Quality over hype, comfort over fashion,” Vanessa wrote on the video receiving and unboxing the expensive bag.

“A few months ago (December) while watching The Crown, I spotted this beauty on Princess Diana. I said ‘Babe … now that’s a bag’. Fast forward to yesterday, he surprises me with this… he remembered – it’s honestly to me the thought that counts and the endless care and surprises, God bless this,” she added.

In 2022, Rotimi gifted Mdee a house worth sh1.6b as a Valentine’s Day gift. They welcomed their second child together a baby girl, Imani, in March. Their first, Seven, was born in 2021.

Mdee quit music in 2020 and left Dar-es-Salaam for Atlanta, Georgia.

You may also like

Fun Factory premieres gripping crime drama

▶️ Karamoja iron sheets: Kitutu’s aide remanded

TV presenters suspended over on-air feud

Diamond’s sister denies relationship with rival Harmonize

Loukman Ali, Morris Mugisha get multiple AMVCA nominations

Experts weigh in on whether fake online numbers can get artistes endorsement...

Bobi Wine absolves self with ‘Labisa’

Broke people shouldn’t invest in the film industry, Morris Mugisha warns

Quex to quit music in two years

Bobi Wine responds to Bebe Cool MDD troll

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.