Vanessa Mdee gifted sh14m handbag by Rotimi

By Ahmad Muto

Retired Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee has shared on Instagram her gift of a designer Dior handbag worth sh14m that she received from her actor/singer fiancé, Olurotimi Akinosho, alias Rotimi.

“Y’all know I am not a big bag or big brand girl, if it looks good it looks good. Quality over hype, comfort over fashion,” Vanessa wrote on the video receiving and unboxing the expensive bag.

“A few months ago (December) while watching The Crown, I spotted this beauty on Princess Diana. I said ‘Babe … now that’s a bag’. Fast forward to yesterday, he surprises me with this… he remembered – it’s honestly to me the thought that counts and the endless care and surprises, God bless this,” she added.

In 2022, Rotimi gifted Mdee a house worth sh1.6b as a Valentine’s Day gift. They welcomed their second child together a baby girl, Imani, in March. Their first, Seven, was born in 2021.

Mdee quit music in 2020 and left Dar-es-Salaam for Atlanta, Georgia.