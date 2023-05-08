Vampino irked over fans’ poor reception of song about his baby mama

By Ivan Kabuye
“But why don’t you like songs about our baby mothers? You only want songs that talk about nyash, sex, and women, but you don’t get hyped by songs praising them,” fumed singer Vampino during the Guinness Bright House at Jinja Nile Park on Saturday, May 5, 2023.
This was after he performed a song, which he introduced as a dedication to his baby mama who was about to celebrate her birthday.
The song got a cold reception; the crowds didn’t pay attention to Vampino even when he tried to hype them to sing along.
They dropped the energy and the vibes they had during the first songs he performed, including Smart Wire and Linda.
Azawi was the highlight of the day, exciting revellers into the wee hours of the night.