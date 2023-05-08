Monday, May 8, 2023
Vampino irked over fans’ poor reception of song about his baby mama

By Ivan Kabuye

“But why don’t you like songs about our baby mothers? You only want songs that talk about nyash, sex, and women, but you don’t get hyped by songs praising them,” fumed singer Vampino during the Guinness Bright House at Jinja Nile Park on Saturday, May 5, 2023.

This was after he performed a song, which he introduced as a dedication to his baby mama who was about to celebrate her birthday.

The song got a cold reception; the crowds didn’t pay attention to Vampino even when he tried to hype them to sing along.

They dropped the energy and the vibes they had during the first songs he performed, including Smart Wire and Linda.

Azawi was the highlight of the day, exciting revellers into the wee hours of the night.

Musician Azawi performing for guests at the Guinness Bright House event in Jinja on May 6, 2023

Andrew Kabuura (centre), the MC of the night, interacting with revellers at Guinness Bright House at Nile Park at the Source of the Nile Jinja on Saturday, May 6, 2023
A dance group exciting the crowds with different dance strokes during the Guinness Bright House at Nile Park in Jinja on Saturday, May 6. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

Swangz Avenue’s Benon Mugumbya teaching revellers how to record sound tracks with the help of comedian Uncle Mo as part of the Guinness Bright House experience at Nile Park on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

