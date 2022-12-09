Vamos 256 teams up with Joseph Sax on new song Ayaka

By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer Vamos 256 emerged on the Ugandan music scene this year and it seems like it is already a good year for him. The singer in August this year released a song titled Konkona which later featured Zex Bilanjilanji as the remix.

On Friday, the singer signed to Fenon Records released another song titled Ayaka and this time, it has sounds of Joseph Sax’s favourite instrument, the saxophone.

The song was officially released by Fenon Records through Vamos 256 social media platforms and streaming sites like Tiktok and YouTube. On other platforms, the song was uploaded on Deezer, Itunes, Spotify and Apple music.

Vamos 256 has released a song with fast rising saxophonist Joseph Sax.

Ayaka is a love song where Vamos 256 is looking out for his lover to an extent that he puts a cash reward for whoever knows about his location. Just because he loves her so much, he has looked everywhere and can’t see her so the only option is putting a cash prize for other people to come help him in the search.

Whereas Vamos 256 is signed by Fenon Records, his career is managed by Night Sky Management, a company working closely with Fenon Records. Ever since Vamos was signed earlier this year, he has performed at big stages like the Tiwa Savage show, Kizz Daniel Concert and Zzina Fest among other events. Listen to the song here