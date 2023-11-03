Vamos 256 drops another banger titled ‘appreciate you’

By Zulaika Iqra Nakato

Singer Amos Birungi also known as Vamos 256 is one singer whose music is well planned. No rush, slow but sure is something that could define Vamos when it comes to releasing music. Few years ago when Vamos joined the music industry, he released one song titled Konkona which he later remixed with singer Zex Bilanjilanji.

Vamos then took a break as his fans feasted on Konkona but after a while, he released Ayaka and now many months with no music, he bounces back with another titled Appreciate You. Appreciate you is a love song that Vamos 256 recorded at Fenon records and it was produced by Meshpan.

The song depicts Vamos style, very calm and his lyrical prowess just like in Ayaka, a song he did before Appreciate You. The song is already up on all streaming sites and it’s being played on all local.

Stream the song on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZ652M0MdRc

Vamos 256 is signed to Fenon Records, a music company whose wings also stretch to events production. Night Sky Management is also on the team managing the singer’s career.