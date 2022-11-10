Thursday, November 10, 2022
Valentino Kabenge set for London Dance Night fest

by Editorial Team
By Alex Balimwikungu

Valentino Richard Kabenge, who is behind the Dance with Valentino dance reality talk show, is set to represent the country at the inaugural London Dance Nights event that is scheduled for this weekend in the United Kingdom.

The Kampala Sun has learnt that Valentino, a Latin and ballroom dancer and actor, was invited by the England DanceSport Federation as the official Uganda DanceSport Federation representative.

Valentino will also be on the judging panel of the London Open 2022 Competition.

London Dance Nights is set to be a dance extravaganza featuring your favourite dance stars from across the world.

The gala ball, on November 12, will be a spectacular evening with a red carpet celebrity reception, luxury catering, and exclusive show dances by world-class Latin and ballroom dance professionals and some of the Strictly Come Dancing pros.

“I’m looking forward to being in the presence of immensely talented and professional dancers. I’m honoured to be chosen to be on the judges panel alongside the brilliant Oti Mabuse, Kristina Rhianoff and others. I am hungry to learn all I can from the giants in this business… and I’m always eager to share such knowledge and skills back in Uganda,” said Valentino.

This invitation comes after Valentino joined the Oti Mabuse Dance Studio in 2021 and is being coached and mentored by Marius Iepure, host of the London Dance Nights

