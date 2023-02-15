Valentine’s Day: No Money, No Love as street vendors decry low shopping

By Ivan Kabuye

What happened to celebrating love in Uganda? It was the main question that was on every street vendor’s mind downtown on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14.

From the ambiance, it was easy to tell that many people no longer take Valentine’s Day as seriously as they used to.

Starting with the dress code, you could hardly find a person in the stereotypical combination of red and black as you walked through the streets of Kampala.

Valentine’s used to a day when lovers were excited to celebrate, the streets were painted red as the theme colour of the day, fashion was also at its best as couples walked holding hands clad in a combination of red and black attires.

In some stalls that were full of Valentine’s gifts and flowers on February 14, 2023, people were only passing by, not even glancing at them.

Several street vendors who were selling Valentine’s items said it could be the lack of money making people not to celebrate Valentine’s Day as they can hardly afford to buy gifts for their loved ones.

A street Vendor selling flowers in Kampala on February 14, 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

However, some vendors said it’s not about money, but there is no love among people these days as most of them are in relationships for fun, not true love.

“We all believe that the economy is fully opened, therefore we expected those in love to freely indulge in doing all the mushy things for their partners and potential dates, but it’s like Ugandans have given up on love,” said John Kajjubi, a street vendor.