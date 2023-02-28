Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home World News Uzbek singer handed stage ban after ‘immoral’ video
World News

Uzbek singer handed stage ban after ‘immoral’ video

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

AFP

Authoritarian Uzbekistan has temporarily barred a popular singer from performing after videos circulated online of her singing in high-heeled boots, nude leggings and an oversized shirt.

Artistes in the Central Asian Republic of Uzbekistan can only perform with a licence from the government, which is accused of trampling basic freedoms despite also undertaking some reforms.

“The singer Kaniza has recently published videos on social media in which she behaves obscenely, contradicting behavioural ethics, promoting immoral ideas and offending viewers,” said Uzbekconzert, the government institution responsible for licensing, said Monday.

Kaniza’s agent told AFP the singer had “simply sang two songs at a restaurant opening.”

Her suspension is a “one-month warning so she has time to reflect and draw the right conclusions,” the culture ministry told AFP.

“If in one month she says she has understood and promises not to post such videos again, then her (licence) application will be considered,” it added.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who came to power in 2016, has promoted reforms unthinkable under his predecessor, an infamous rights abuser in the ex-Soviet region.

His government, however, remains authoritarian and restricts freedom of expression.

You may also like

Weight loss drug trend on TikTok worries doctors

Pregnant US prisoner seeks release because foetus is innocent

Killer of rapper Nipsey Hussle jailed for at least 60 years

Qatari bid for Man Utd poses questions over PSG’s future

Britain returns trove of Angkor crown jewels to Cambodia

Who owns what? Gulf guide to Europe’s top clubs

Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana for burial

Body of Ghana star Atsu killed in Turkey earthquake flown home

French Ligue 1 club side files complaint after porn film is shot...

Portugal Catholic clergy sexually abused nearly 5,000 minors – Inquiry

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.