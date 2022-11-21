UWEC names Tiger after beer brand

By Titus Kakembo

Yuti Breweries Ltd in collaboration with Uganda Wildlife Education Centre (UWEC) has signed an agreement to the naming of the white tiger that was added to the mammals on the 60 acres in Entebbe. During the occasion, last Saturday, the white tiger with a muscular body and powerful forelimbs, a large head, and a tail that is about half of its full body paced about its partition with a confident gait.

“Our beverage brand is Yura Beer,” said the managing director of Yuti Breweries Punit Shah during the signing. “The sponsorship worth sh30 million is meant for the pair of the big cat welfare and their surroundings.”

Adding that, “As Yuti Breweries, this will be an annual donation to partially enable UWEC to inculcate environment awareness among the public about the importance of protecting, preserving, and conserving this particularly endangered species.”

Punit calls upon all domestic and foreign tourists to visit UWEC and appreciate not only the tigers but the wealth of diverse plants, primates and reptiles that Uganda is endowed with.

“It is at UWEC where one can ever come this close to a Bengali tiger that you always see in magazines or television,” says UWEC ED James Musinguzi. “In place at UWEC is a diversity of nature to interest the most sophisticated person in the world.”

The famous tigers were swapped for twenty-five monkeys with a sister zoo in South Africa. This makes UWEC the only East African country with tigers.

“They have been eating ten kilogrammes of meat per day since delivery with a price tag of sh150,000,” Musinguzi gave the details.

“Their habitat of rocks and vegetation is a miniature similarity of where they dwell in the wild.” Adding that, “They are territorial, generally solitary but social animals that only survive in Asia’s wild.”

Everywhere in the globe, tigers are today being kept in captivity. The latest (2015) census of tigers was estimated to number between 3,062 and 3,948 mature individuals.