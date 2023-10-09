Utake show: Revellers inconvenienced by Independence Day dignitaries

By Ignatius Kamya

With chicken going for over sh15,000, only a few lucky “planned kids” would afford it at the first edition of Utake Nyama na Chuppa, an event meant to celebrate the East African countries of Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya, through food and drinks at Jahazi Pier Munyonyo on Sunday, October 8.

Even then, they had to share it with friends and loved ones. Some went for the low cost rolex.

The event had a number of challenges, with one of them being accessibility since a number of heads of state were staying at Speke Resort Munyonyo, which is in close proximity to the venue ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.



The security checks on both sides were very tight, causing traffic jam. Some revellers that couldn’t bear it were forced to make a U-turn, causing the turnout to be low.

Just as the event started to get interesting, power went off and for some few minutes at 6:40pm, the revellers weren’t doing anything apart from sitting and staring at what was going on. Some used it as an opportunity to take selfies next to the monster rides that were paraded at the venue.

When performances started, revellers weren’t short of entertainment from Roots Band that performed for an hour from 7:15pm, serving the audience with some oldies and raggae songs to Henry Tigan who rolled back the years with his great hits.

Afrique from Rwanda excited the most with his Agatunda song and the night climaxed with the legendary Jose Chameleone who sang quite a number of Swahili songs, including Jamila, Mama Rhoda and Kipepewo to celebrate the three East African countries.

Afrique from Rwanda during his performance at Utake Nyama Na Chuppa at Jahazi Pier, Munyonyo on October 8, 2023 Jose Chameleone performing at Utake Nyama Na Chuppa at Jahazi Pier, Munyonyo on Sunday, October 8

He also gave his brother Weasel an opportunity to entertain the revellers.

Mcee Percy called the night off at 11:45pm, saying security had asked them to close. The news was received with moans within the audience. They were promised a better second edition of Utake Nyama Na Chuppa next year.