US vice-president Kamala Harris grooves to East African music

By Ahmad Muto

The vice-president of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, has demonstrated that she is not only concerned with policies, but also unwinds with some music.

One would expect her to largely listen to American artistes given the size of their music industry, appeal and impact across the globe.

However, her Spotify list of top 25 African artiste has illustrated that Africa, and East Africa in particular churns out her kind of music. She favours Tanzanian crooners Harmonize, Mbosso, Ali Kiba, Darassa, Platform, songstress Zuchu, as well as Kenya’s Bien of Sauti Sol quartet.

Worth noting is some notable East African artistes didn’t make the cut. Uganda is particularly absent. BET Award winner and Grammy award nominee Eddy Kenzo, despite the accolades and recognition across the world, is not on the list.

Also, Tanzania’s multi-award winner Diamond Platnumz is not on the list, but his protégé, Zuchu, for her song Utaniua, and Mbosso for his effort with late South African singer Costa Titch on the song Shetani are.

Diamond’s former WCB label signee, Harmonize, is also on the list for his effort in Single Again. Remember that Diamond and Harmonize have been engaged in a battle of supremacy for a while now, and it’s now clear the latter has won this round.

The Full list:

All My Cousins – Act a Fool

Moses Sumney – Me in 20 years

T’neeya – Pretty Mind

Amaarae – Reckless & Sweet

S. Herman Suede – Kumbaya

Molly – Ghana Bop

Ria Boss – Call Up

Harmonize – Single Again

Chile One Mr. Zambia – I love you

Black Sheriff – Kwaku the Traveller

Jux, Marioo, Papi Cooper & Tony Duardo – Nice (Kiss)

Zuchu – Utaniua

Yp Maps – Aweah

Alikiba – Mahaba

Jay Melody – Sawa

Mbosso ft. Costa Titch & Alfa Kat – Shetani

Sarkodie ft. Black Sheriff – Country Side

Platform Tz & Marioo – Fall

Darassa ft. Bien – No Body

Chef 187 & Blake – Nobody

Kuami Eugene & Rotimi – Cyptocurrency

Coolguy Pro – Cherry

Marioo & Abbah – Lonely

M3NSA – Fanti Love Song

Baaba J- Lumumba