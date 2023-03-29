US vice-president Kamala Harris grooves to East African music

By Ahmad Muto
The vice-president of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, has demonstrated that she is not only concerned with policies, but also unwinds with some music.
One would expect her to largely listen to American artistes given the size of their music industry, appeal and impact across the globe.
However, her Spotify list of top 25 African artiste has illustrated that Africa, and East Africa in particular churns out her kind of music. She favours Tanzanian crooners Harmonize, Mbosso, Ali Kiba, Darassa, Platform, songstress Zuchu, as well as Kenya’s Bien of Sauti Sol quartet.
Worth noting is some notable East African artistes didn’t make the cut. Uganda is particularly absent. BET Award winner and Grammy award nominee Eddy Kenzo, despite the accolades and recognition across the world, is not on the list.
Also, Tanzania’s multi-award winner Diamond Platnumz is not on the list, but his protégé, Zuchu, for her song Utaniua, and Mbosso for his effort with late South African singer Costa Titch on the song Shetani are.
Diamond’s former WCB label signee, Harmonize, is also on the list for his effort in Single Again. Remember that Diamond and Harmonize have been engaged in a battle of supremacy for a while now, and it’s now clear the latter has won this round.
The Full list:
All My Cousins – Act a Fool
Moses Sumney – Me in 20 years
T’neeya – Pretty Mind
Amaarae – Reckless & Sweet
S. Herman Suede – Kumbaya
Molly – Ghana Bop
Ria Boss – Call Up
Harmonize – Single Again
Chile One Mr. Zambia – I love you
Black Sheriff – Kwaku the Traveller
Jux, Marioo, Papi Cooper & Tony Duardo – Nice (Kiss)
Zuchu – Utaniua
Yp Maps – Aweah
Alikiba – Mahaba
Jay Melody – Sawa
Mbosso ft. Costa Titch & Alfa Kat – Shetani
Sarkodie ft. Black Sheriff – Country Side
Platform Tz & Marioo – Fall
Darassa ft. Bien – No Body
Chef 187 & Blake – Nobody
Kuami Eugene & Rotimi – Cyptocurrency
Coolguy Pro – Cherry
Marioo & Abbah – Lonely
M3NSA – Fanti Love Song
Baaba J- Lumumba