Sunday, December 4, 2022
US Mission hails Kenzo on Grammy nominations as 'Hopozishon' sulks

by Editorial Team
By Hussein Kiganda

If there is anyone the ‘Hopozishon’ (Opposition) should back off from, it is Grammy Award nominee Eddy Kenzo.

Different bodies continue to congratulate him upon the feat. The ‘Hopozishon’s’ woes with Kenzo started when he was seemingly in bed with them, only to jump out of it.

On December 1, 2022, the United States Mission to the African Union referred to the Gimme Love singer as Uganda’s top musician. 

“US Mission to the African Union congratulates the Ugandan top musician Ediriisa Musuuza Eddy Kenzo on being the first Ugandan musician nominated for the annual Grammy Awards. He brings a shared sense of pride for Uganda, Africa, and the world,” the Mission wrote.

While some Big Talent label diehards jubilated over the success, a section of Ugandans were less than happy.

“It seems you don’t know what is going on in Uganda,” Kasigwa Vincent wrote.

However, Emma Surura Dawhite Ssp wrote: “We are proud of him. How much he has contributed to Ugandan culture and the youth is worth celebrating. He is a unique artiste with unique sounds and tastes in his music journey. Congratulations, Eddy Kenzo.”

