US media outlets list Rwenzori half-marathon among best

By Ahmad Muto

US news outlets US Today and Outdoors Wire have named the Rwenzori half-marathon among the world’s top 30 most best half marathons. It tops the list at number one and is the only African half-marathon listed.

The Rwenzori half marathon had its inaugural edition last year on the foot of mountain Rwenzori in Kasese with the goal of showcasing the mountain, and championing conservation and tourism.

“This half-marathon in the foothills of Uganda’s Rwenzori Mountains started just last year as a social enterprise to promote tourism to this remote region. Imagine, snow-capped mountains so close to the equator. Come for the half-marathon this September 2, stay for gorilla trek. Amazing,” wrote Outdoors Wire.

The other 29 half-marathons happen in Canada, Japan, New Zealand and Jamaica, with the US dominating the list.

Amos Wekesa, a tour operator, entrepreneur and one of the organisers, said in 2022, the people of Kasese were caught by surprise, but hopes things change this year, especially in the areas of accommodation and logistics.

British sports commentator Rob Walker is set to return to Uganda to be a part of the second edition set for September 2, 2023. He was last here in February.