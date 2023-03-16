Friday, March 17, 2023
Top News

US ambassador pushes for inclusion of people with disabilities in performing arts

by Editorial Team
By Ignatius Kamya 

The American ambassador to Uganda, Natalie E Brown, has urged people in the arts sector to practice more inclusivity amongst all humans no matter their race, religion, colour or beliefs. 

She said throughout history, people with disabilities have often been negatively portrayed in stereotypical ways, which makes them lose self-esteem and in some instances, they end up facing difficulties in accessing health, education and sports facilities. 

Brown made the remarks during the launch of the movie, When You Become Me, at Arena Mall Nsambya, in Kampala.

The movie featured people with disabilities. 

A person with disabilities jubilating over an award

“This film will celebrate a new beginning, a positive change for the representation and inclusion of people with disabilities and ensure they can participate in all spheres of life, including the performing arts,” said Brown. 

Irene Kaggwa, the executive director of the Uganda Communications Commission, who was the chief guest at the ceremony, commended Reach A Hand organisation for having come up with such a brilliant idea of a movie acted by people with disabilities because they are usually left out. 

A person with disabilities admires her award
Guests at the event

She said the society needs to look at people with disabilities as human beings and also help them develop in their different talents. 

Kaggwa added that the commission is committed to working with the creative arts sector in ensuring that the stories of every Ugandan are told and in so doing, they started a campaign of teaching digital literacy to persons with disabilities. 

The movie was produced and directed by the Nabwisos (Matthew and Eleanor), who were also present at the event. 

There was also some entertainment from Kenneth Mugabi. 

Kenneth Mugabi performing alongside a person with disabilities

Guests enjoying themselves

