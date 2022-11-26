URSB wins inaugural ‘champion of the year in public sector’ award

By Alex Balimwikungu

Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) has been named the inaugural winner of the ‘Champion of the year in public sector’ award in the Startup Uganda 2022 annual awards. The award ceremony was held at the closure of the Uganda Innovation Week held from the 22nd to 24th of November 2022 at Mestil Hotel in Kampala under the theme Uganda’s Entrepreneurial Ecosystem: Unlocking the Missing Links.

URSB, whose vision is to be the center of excellence for registration services, were presented with the winners’ award by the State Minister for National Guidance at the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Hon. Godfrey Kabbyanga Baluku.

The ‘Champion of the year in the public sector’ award is designed to recognise the achievements of national support entities nominated and voted for by the public. Winners are said to have transformed their public profile and positioned themselves as leaders in their chosen field

In his award handover speech, Hon. Kabbyanga said government was impressed with the strategic interventions initiated to enhance Uganda’s growing innovative spirit that has also seen the country ranked as one of the most entrepreneurial nations on earth. ‘The work I see here today is great for our nation. I want to thank all partners who are supporting government to enhance our citizen’s creativity in business and other sectors of the economy.’ He said.

Receiving the award, Alfred Anganya, the deputy registrar general said URSB remained committed to supporting the national entrepreneurial ecosystem and was placing specific focus on supporting the registration, protection and promotion of start-ups and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). ‘It is important to celebrate entrepreneurs as the bedrock on which Uganda’s economy is built. We also recognize the support our stakeholders have given us in this journey and awards like this one are proof of this partnership.’ Anganya said

The Startup Awards recognize the most innovative startups with nominations for the best startups in health, education, creative industries, technology, agriculture, the best university innovation, and the leading support enterprise which was bagged by URSB. The event also featured panel discussions, workshops, and master classes where startup ecosystem stakeholders contributed to theme conversations and evening fireside events that allowed for peer engagement, partnership formation, and networking

The awarding ceremony marked the end of the 2022 edition of the Uganda Innovation Week which brought together innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, government stakeholders like URSB, and development partners to discuss wins, misses, and opportunities for growth in the innovation space. There was a major rebrand this year with focus on countrywide innovations.