URBS begins nationwide consultations on copyright law  

By Alfred Byenkya

The Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) has started nationwide consultations on the amendment of the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Law 2006.

They had the first meeting with artistes in northern Uganda at Bomah Hotel in Gulu on October 12, 2023.

The meeting sought to gather insights and perspectives from the arts and creative community to ensure that the proposed amendments align with their interests and needs.

The meeting attracted regional artistes, music producers, book writers, audio-visual producers, film, movie and music stars and music promoters, as well as other arts stakeholders from across northern Uganda.

During the meeting, URSB registrar general Mercy K. Kainobwisho said the entity is organising similar consultative meetings across the country to ensure that all stakeholder interests are covered in regard to the amendment of the copyright law.

She said URSB will be working with the justice ministry, the Uganda Law Reform Commission, Uganda Communications Commission, representatives of Collective Management Organisations, Uganda Musicians’ Association, National Cultural Forum and Uganda National Musicians Federation to organise the engagements.