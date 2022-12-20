Urban TV’s Caroline Marcah graduates

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

TV personality Caroline Mirembe has earlier today, December 20, graduated with a diploma in mass communication from UMCAT School of Journalism and Mass Communication in Kampala.

Mirembe, known to many as Queen of the Mic, presents an evening daily lifestyle and entertainment television show on Vision Group’s Urban Television called Fun Plus and Full Doze on Bukedde TV One. On the show, she hosts different personalities, as well as live deejays mixes.

On graduating, the mother of one said she is always up for the challenge and she’s not going to stop at the diploma.

“This milestone is not going to be the end of my education or academics journey. I am a woman of integrity, who also loves challenges and advancing in many fields. I will be going back to school as soon as possible for a bachelor’s and master’s degree,” said Marcah.

According to the fresh graduate, it’s not been a smooth road juggling lots of things with academics, but God has helped her through the tough journey.

Besides being a celebrated television star, Marcah hosts corporate nights in different hangouts. She also emcees at different events and concerts in and out of the country.

Caroline March smiling during her graduation at UMCAT School of Journalism and Mass Communication in Kampala on December 20, 2022. Photo by Mariam Nakalema

Comedian Kalela (left) also graduated on December 20, 2022. Photo by Mariam Nakalema

Marcah attributes her success to her hard work and spirit of never giving up and hustling. She is also inspired by her son E and her family that has supported her endlessly and tirelessly.

As the day started, Marcah shared a picture of herself clad in a grown with a caption: “Be Bold, Be Courageous, Be Your BEST. If an opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door. I thank me, for making it for me, for not giving up on me, for loving me, for getting me here. Dear God AMEN. Journalism and Mass Communication, here we are.”

Catch her every day on Urban Television’s Fun Plus from 5:00pm to 6:30pm and on Full Doze every Friday from midnight on Bukedde TV One.