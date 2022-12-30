URA directs entertainers, promoters to get TINs, stakeholders anxious

By Ahmad Muto

The body charged with tax collection, the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has with its mandate directed all musicians, event promoters, DJs, VJs, bar and recreational space and hotel owners that earn from the local entertainment sector to consider getting Tax Identification Numbers (TINs). Via a tweet on Thursday, 29 December 2022, on their official page, they emphasized that failure to comply shall attract a fine and imprisonment.

The charges for non-compliance are a fine not exceeding three million shillings or six years in prison, or both once it is established upon conviction that you deliberately refused to comply. While the fine upon conviction because of ignorance is capped at sh1million or imprisonment, or both.

URA seeks to use the TIN to help with with-holding tax on payment and value added tax (VAT) by public entertainment event owners. This will affect resident entertainers with a 6% charge, while non-resident entertainers generating income within the geographic space called Uganda will part ways with 15%.

The Value added tax for on public entertainment events like concerts is capped at 18%.

This has attracted mixed feelings from entertainment sector stakeholders. While some argue it is a good move, some are concerned the tax body is moving fast, ignoring pertinent issues with the potential of enhancing compliance.

Bryan Mackenzie, a media personality, talent scout and event organizer asked URA to consider sensitization. “But URAuganda, what about sensitizing the people you want to collect tax from on how to go about it instead of making threats? It doesn’t come in good faith and that’s why many always avoid it.” In response, URA cited its recent publication, Taxation of the entertainment sector: “….you raise a solid point. Sensitization of the stakeholders in the industry is paramount. It is for that very reason that a publication dubbed ‘Taxation of the entertainment sector’ that offers guidance of the tax law in place was published.”

Elijah Kitaka, an entertainer and co-founder of Jazz and Soul Safari, asked URA to work with the Uganda Performing Rights Society (UPRS) to make it a win-win and achieve the desired results: “As you go out to enforce, please liaise with @UgandaPRS to leverage your enforcement to drive compliance for royalties’ payments too. This way, with the same efforts, you will create value for musicians inform of royalties and capture value from them inform of tax.”