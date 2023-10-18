Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News UPDF pursuing Queen Elizabeth park tourist attackers
Latest News

UPDF pursuing Queen Elizabeth park tourist attackers

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Steven Matege

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) have said they are pursuing people who attacked and killed two tourists in Queen Elizabeth National Park on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

The attackers also killed the driver of the tourist vehicle, which they also set ablaze on the Katunguru-Mweya-Katwe road in Kasese district. The point of attack is near the Uganda-DR Congo border, which is about 360km from Uganda’s capital, Kampala city.

“UPDF Forces are pursuing them and they will account for their acts,” Uganda army spokesperson Felix Kulayigye said in a statement released on Tuesday.

The army suspects that the attackers in this isolated incident are linked to the Allied Democratic Forces rebel outfit based in eastern DR Congo.

Map

According to Kulayigye, the ‘ADF has intensified retaliatory attacks after being hit hard inside DRC by our Air component’. 

“We shall even increase the pressure on them and ways of protecting our people from their terrorist acts,” he adds in the statement dated October 17, 2023.

Kulayigye urged the population to be vigilant and co-operate with “our forces, especially in areas along our frontiers with DRC”. 

Uganda Wildlife Authority spokesperson Bashir Hangi said the deceased, whose names are withheld, are a Ugandan, a UK citizen and a South African.

However, it is worth noting that the rest of the country is peaceful and activities, including tourism, are going on uninterrupted.

You may also like

Irene Ntale: I don’t regret leaving Swangz Avenue

Tusker Malt Conver Sessions return with new live audience twist

How it went down at Prima’s Lusaniya fest

Pastor Bugembe halts Celebrity Sunday services

Artistes rally behind Nwagi to demand promoters fly them business class

Chameleone/Morgan Heritage collabo to be considered for Grammys

Phaneroo to host Global Interuniversity Conference 

Nakasongola Army Secondary School alumni celebrate with old students

Artistes that went to parliament embarrassed us – Sophie Gombya

Chameleone, Cindy, Abeeka band set for Oktoberfest ‘Drunch’ edition

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.
error: Content is protected !!