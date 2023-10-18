UPDF pursuing Queen Elizabeth park tourist attackers

By Steven Matege

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) have said they are pursuing people who attacked and killed two tourists in Queen Elizabeth National Park on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

The attackers also killed the driver of the tourist vehicle, which they also set ablaze on the Katunguru-Mweya-Katwe road in Kasese district. The point of attack is near the Uganda-DR Congo border, which is about 360km from Uganda’s capital, Kampala city.

“UPDF Forces are pursuing them and they will account for their acts,” Uganda army spokesperson Felix Kulayigye said in a statement released on Tuesday.

The army suspects that the attackers in this isolated incident are linked to the Allied Democratic Forces rebel outfit based in eastern DR Congo.

According to Kulayigye, the ‘ADF has intensified retaliatory attacks after being hit hard inside DRC by our Air component’.

“We shall even increase the pressure on them and ways of protecting our people from their terrorist acts,” he adds in the statement dated October 17, 2023.

Kulayigye urged the population to be vigilant and co-operate with “our forces, especially in areas along our frontiers with DRC”.

Uganda Wildlife Authority spokesperson Bashir Hangi said the deceased, whose names are withheld, are a Ugandan, a UK citizen and a South African.

However, it is worth noting that the rest of the country is peaceful and activities, including tourism, are going on uninterrupted.