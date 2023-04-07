Universe pageant winner who dropped out of MUBS joins Netherlands school

By Isaac Nuwagaba

The Best Top Model of Universe Pageant Queen, who dropped out of Makerere University Business School (MUBS) in 2019, has joined Altier Fashions and Beauty Academy in the Kingdom of Netherlands under a scholarship.

Trisha Ahwera dropped out of MUBS after the death of her father, Enock Kamugisha, on January 10, 2019.

Her mother, Caroline Rukundo, who lives in Mbarara City, could not afford to pay her daughter’s tuition fees and was planning to get her a husband before a chance knocked from the Netherlands.

Ahwera landed an opportunity to become an international model when the tourism ambassador of Netherlands came to the institution looking for 24 beauty queens to represent Uganda in the diaspora.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Kampala Sun on Thursday, April 6, Ahwera said her mother pushed her into loving modelling because she looked like an African Queen from childhood.

“Joining the modelling industry and the contest was a dream come true. I grew up with a mother who admired beautiful girls she would see on the television screens acting and advertising international fashions for corporate girls and women,” she said.

Ahwera was selected among the 24 Ugandan queens and kings to market the tourism potential of Uganda in the whole world.

“I was taken by Ambassador Henk Jan Bakker, who emphasised the importance of a strong Uganda tourism branding and he needed tourism ambassadors from Uganda to market the tourism potential to the Dutch people in Amsterdam,” she added.

The ‘Pearl of Africa’ is famous for its gorillas and chimpanzees, but has much more to offer. The active tourist can go hiking, mountaineering and mountain biking. Cultural tourists become amazed by the numerous local traditions, customs, arts and crafts.

Modelling and school life in Netherlands

Ahwera was the first intern model to represent Uganda during her contest at Milan in Italy under Yarelys Models, an international model agency with headquarters in Venezuela, Panama, Curacao, Colombia and Italy.

To become a model, one should have secured citizenship or must have been married to a Dutch national, Ahwera revealed.

“However, due to the fact that I was selected by the embassy of the Netherlands, which has been in partnership with Uganda to develop the tourism industry, I was sponsored when I was still single. When I reached Holland, I was taught Dutch language for six months before I started contesting with the outside world to promote the international image of Uganda,” she explained.

Altier fashion and Beauty Academy

The Altier Academy is a special education academy, accredited by the Ministry of Education, that trains professionals for the fashion and beauty sectors in training centers in London and Istanbul.

Ahwera said that international experience has inculcated in her a self-confidence culture which she wants to use to discover her “golden person” in the fashion and beauty industry.

My long-term partnership with the Dutch shall help me in future to develop market-driven training programs in tourism and hospitality management in Uganda.

“I am optimistic that with the experience I have acquired, I shall construct the biggest beauty parlor in Uganda and an international boutique from what I studied.”

Ahwera hopes that she shall use such proceeds in future to upgrade her studies and pursue her dream course, Bachelor of Information Technology to fulfil the wish of her departed father.

Challenges she has faced in Netherlands

For the last two years Ahwera has been in the Netherlands, it wasn’t a bed of roses and she would sometimes feel lonely, especially during winter.

“I am the only child of my mother. I was born alone. Men are Scam… Men are Scam…” she says, referring to her single life she has lived with on and off boyfriends both in Holland and Uganda.

On the food, Ahwera says: “Sometimes I would sleep hungry because of their unique food and cooking styles. In Netherlands, Rice, Irish and Bread are not eaten the way we do and prepared the same way we do here and it is challenging.” .

According to the Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities Hon. Col. (Rtd) Tom Butime, Uganda Vision 2040 identifies tourism as a fundamental opportunity that should be harnessed as a matter of priority to facilitate socio-economic transformation of Uganda into a prosperous upper middle-income country.

“The sector is expected to contribute towards job creation, foreign exchange earnings, investment promotion, poverty reduction and conservation promotion,” Butime said when contacted on phone.