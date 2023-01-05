‘Unique’ Ronaldo says wants to break records in Saudi stint

Thursday, January 5, 2023
by Editorial Team
By AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo described himself as a “unique player” and insisted his career was not over as he arrived at his new club Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

The Portuguese forward, 37, has signed a huge deal estimated at 200 million euros ($211m) after glittering spells at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

“I’m a unique player. It’s good to come here, I broke all the records there (in Europe) and I want to break a few records here,” Ronaldo told media at Al Nassr’s Mrsool Park stadium.

“I’m coming here to win, to play, to enjoy, to be part of the success of the country and culture of the country,” he added.

Ronaldo said he turned down a swathe of offers from Europe and elsewhere to join the deep-pocketed Saudis.

“In Europe my work is done,” he said, adding: “I had many offers in Europe, many in Brazil, Australia, the US, even in Portugal.

“Many clubs tried to sign me, but I gave my word to this club, for the opportunity to have not only football but (to be) part of this amazing country. And for me it was a challenge.”

