Unfollow, Unfriend, block! The story of Spice Diana and Sheebah

By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer Spice Diana’s is in blocking mode. A couple of months after she mended her relationship with fellow singer Sheebah Karungi, she has unfollowed her ‘idol’.

Similarly, Sheebah is no longer following Spice Diana. In addition, Spice Diana has scrubbed her Instagram feed clean of any evidence of Sheebah by deleting all photos of them together.

The unfollows come amid rumours that Sheebah was critical of Spice Diana and her Source Management for the manner in which they handled a freelance dancer, Rita Nassazi aka Rita Dancehall, who was arrested for angering Spice Diana. Rita Dancehall was later released after issuing a grovelling apology.

Sheebah Karungi

The incident angered Sheebah, whose livid fans took to social media to criticise Spice Diana, christening her, “Mama Birungo”.

Ironically, the two artistes made up in 2022. While at the launch of the ‘Star Gal’ EP in Munyonyo on, Spice Diana and Sheebah Karungi ended their beef in front of invited guests.

Spice Diana then said the beef between her and Sheebah was brought about by “negative media.”

The beef between both divas escalated in 2021 when their respective fans groups started attacking each other on social media.

“It’s been a while; you look so amazing. I love you so much. She is one of my mentors even though the negative media has been trying to spoil that. It’s not going to change. I love you so much,” Spice told Sheebah.