Underwear worn by ‘Breaking Bad’ TV show actor to fetch $18m in auction

By Francis Emukule

The now recognisable white underwear worn by Bryan Cranston in the popular television series “Breaking Bad” has been put up for auction and could fetch up to $18m.

During the online auction run by Propstore, the underwear and more than 1,000 props and artefacts from TV and entertainment will all be for sale.

The auction which started on February 13 and will go up to February 28, 2023, will also feature Johnny Depp’s cowboy boots from “1 Jump Street, a light-up helmet from Alien, and Better Call Saul props.

The iconic briefs were first worn by actor Bryan Cranston, who played Walter White, a former chemistry teacher turned meth dealer, in the show’s award-winning pilot episode.

However, similar briefs could be seen in White’s closet throughout the entire run of the popular TV series.

The cost of the prop underwear is $1,400, but it’s anticipated that the all-white cotton and polyester briefs will sell for up to $18m.