UNCC launches 5th annual Arts and Culture Festival

By Hussein Kiganda

The Uganda National Cultural Center (UNCC) inaugurated its 5th edition of the Annual Art and Cultural event at The National Theatre on November 3, 2023, a mid explosive joy.

The commencement of the two-day affair was presided over by Micheal Muhumuza, a distinguished arts and culture enthusiast, holding a doctorate in the same field and a lecturer at Makerere University’s School of Performing Arts and Film.

The event was enlivened with vibrant cultural performances by various dance troupes and artists, casting a jubilant ambiance. This was followed by a series of speeches.

Performers entertain during the opening of the festival. Courtesy Photos

Addressing the attendees, Muhumuza, the esteemed guest of honor, lauded the artists for their commitment to preserving their cultural heritage despite numerous challenges. Encouraging them in line with the event’s theme, he urged them to leverage their talents to positively influence their communities.

“I commend you for preserving your cultural heritage and remaining resilient in its protection, despite the various challenges. As you carry out your artistic duties, I implore you to harness the power you possess and your talents to bring about positive change in the communities where you reside,” Muhumuza stated.

Expressing the essence of the festival, Robert Musiitwa, the Public Relations Officer at UNCC, emphasized its goal to unite all Ugandans passionate about art and culture, providing a platform for local practitioners to exhibit their works nationally.

The performers included Annet Nandujja, Omutume Planet, gospel artist John Mary, House of Talent, Culture256, and other esteemed artists and performance groups.