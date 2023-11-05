UNCC holds mindset change festival for Ugandan creatives

By Alfred Byenkya

The Uganda National Cultural Centre(UNCC) held its 5th annual arts and culture festival on Saturday 4th,April,2023 at the National Theatre,Kampala

The two day event was held under the theme “Celebrating our Cultural Diversity for Mindset Change”

The activities of the festival included cultural performances, a symposium, workshops, music, dance, and drama, talk shows and media briefs.

Some of the artistes that performed included Kulture 256 Troupe, Annet Nandujja and the planets, Hanny Ssensuwa and gospel artiste John Marie among others

Cheka Cheka junction drama group performing on stage. Photo by Alfred Byenkya

On Saturday 4th,November,2023, there were other activities included a Fashion Runway by Unique Models,Uganda, a stage play by Cheka Cheka Junction drama Group ,local film screening and performances by Clever’s Origin Primary School

There was also a cultural performance by visually impaired girls and boys of Music for life Africa Foundation,which is based in Mukono district

Rogers Serunjogi,the director of Music for Life Africa Foundation is delighted to have participated in the festival and said that his boys and girls performed well despite being visually impaired

He said the Foundation uses Music, dance and Drama to o raise awareness about the challenges that visually impaired people face in daily life that include the lack of ability to help themselves because they many of them cannot can’t see properly ,” he said

Robert Musiitwa Head Public Relations officer of UNCC said the Festival serves as a cultural and artistic celebration that unites individuals from diverse ethnic backgrounds and nationalities, enabling them to revel in their cultural heritage.

Pupils from Clever Origin Primary School during the festival

“The main objective of this festival was to bring together all Art and culture loving Ugandans to celebrate and promote their rich culture. The festival created a platform for mainly Ugandan Art and Culture practitioners to exhibit and showcase their artworks on a national platform” he said in a statement

He also said that the event is there to promote and develop indigenous art forms and local talent and also to create an avenue for the artists to earn from their creativity;

Edwin Mukalazi,UNCC production officer said this festival is the best platform for comedians,theatre play actors and actresses to showcase their creations

“ I performed a stage play with my group Cheka Cheka and we enjoyed the play because we did a skit with content that the public understands. Our play was about women,who invite their boyfriends to bars with an aim of detoothing them,” he said

There was a student’s mentorship program presented by Tassles Films and an Exhibition tour plus the screening of Pearlwood movie called “Who Killed Captain Alex & ONEKA”

The festival symposium was hosted by Charles Batambuze of National Cultural Forum, Geffrey Ekongot from Uganda Musicians Association and Barbara Atusasiire from Tassle Films and it was aimed changing the mindset of people in the creative industry