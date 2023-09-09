UNCC chief lights technician Leonard Okware retires

By Hussein Kiganda

After nearly 38 years of dedicated service, Leonard Okware, renowned for his exceptional contributions to the lighting department at the National Theatre/Uganda National Culture Centre (UNCC) in Kampala, kicked off his retirement on September 8, 2023, in style.

To commence his retirement festivities, the seasoned technician orchestrated a remarkable stage play titled Blood Rivals. This production was shown at the National Theatre on September 8, 2023, commemorating Okware’s enduring legacy at this historical site.

The event commenced at 6:00pm with a poignant photo session in front of the theatre, accompanied by an exhibition showcasing the diverse lighting projects that Okware had masterfully crafted.

During the exhibition, Okware personally guided his guests through each lighting setup, elucidating their applications and evolution from his initial days at the centre to his recent retirement.

Following the captivating exhibition, the show commenced, featuring popular guitarist and live performer, Andereya Baguma. His mellifluous melodies and resonant vocals, as showcased in his hits Akaana Kange, Andereya and Son of a President, added a magical ambiance to the occasion.

Guitarist Andereya Baguma excites attendees

Following Baguma’s enthralling performance, a documentary chronicling Okware’s illustrious career at the centre unfolded, shedding light on the myriad individuals he had collaborated with throughout the years.

Blood Rivals commenced around 8:30pm, immersing the audience in a vivid African setting, where men and women gathered for communal festivities, dancing, and partaking in traditional African beverages.

Perfomers during the play Blood Rivals

The production artfully illuminated the complexities within families, exploring how each member’s actions impact others and emphasising the potential resolutions through open communication.

This theatrical spectacle boasted distinctive African stage designs, music, and themes, with the added nuance of American English and accents, which to many, we’re not needed.

The event was graced by several influential figures, including the esteemed chief Iteso cultural leader, Emorimori Paul Sande Emolot Etomeileng, who lauded Okware for his unwavering dedication to the Iteso people and the nation at large.

The Iteso Cultural Leader Emorimori, Paul Sande Emolot Etomeileng

The evening ended with another photo opportunity, where attendees queued to capture memories alongside Emorimori, undoubtedly preserving this cherished occasion for future generations to admire.

Okware’s stage play continues to run at the National Theatre until September 10, 2023, a symbol of respect for the retired technician.