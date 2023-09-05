Tuesday, September 5, 2023
UNAA Causes 2023 convention postponed

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Alfred Byenkya

The Uganda North America Association (UNAA) Causes convention has been postponed to November 2023.

The event was supposed to have taken place from August 31 to September 4, 2023 at the MGM National Harbor Hotel and Casino in Washington DC, US.

The event will now take place from November 22 to November 27, 2023 at the same venue.

Sheebah Karungi and Pia Pounds are the performers that had been booked to headline performances at the event.

Other artistes that were supposed to attend the event included Bongo Flava artiste Harmonize.

The annual event was established to provide a platform to market Ugandan brands in North America through their economic empowerment and entrepreneurship programme.

The festival and expo will be offering investment opportunities in exports to North America, a coffee retail project in North America, agro products, Information technology, real estate, and fashion.

Entrepreneurs attending the event will have the opportunity to exhibit their products and to network with their clients or potential clients.

