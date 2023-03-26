UNAA 2023 presidency campaigns heat up

By Alfred Byenkya

US based Ugandans Lambert Etibot, Patrick Ogwanga and Steven Osito have started campaigning for the position of the next president of the Uganda North American Association (UNAA)

The next president and other members of the Association will be elected in September during this year’s convention which will take place in Hilton Anatole, Dallas, Texas

Currently Lambert is the executive secretary of the Association and Ogwanga is a business man according to his biography

He is a resident of Fort Worth, Texas and he is a father of three, a loving husband, a Leader and an active member of his community.

“I have been an active UNAA member since 2013, I have served in the Ugandan American Association of Greater Dallas-Fort Worth (UAA-DFW), first as Publicity Secretary (2013), then as President for 2 terms (2014-2017) and I am currently still serving as a Member of the Board,” he said in a recent statement he posted on his website

He has asked Ugandans in America to vote him because he has been part of the Association and wishes to continue his service when he is elected the next president this year

“In our continued effort to strengthen the UNAA Brand, we enhanced the UNAA Website to include a Membership system which has and will continue to help streamline delivery of benefits to Members and also ease the tracking of Membership growth in the Organization,” he added

On the other hand Patrick Ogwanga has said that he will be pushing for a United Diaspora Front and Nothing is impossible if Ugandans in America Unite under his leadership

“To whom much is given, much is expected” My fellow Ugandans in the American diaspora, I want to take this opportunity to thank the Lord for the gift of life, and in the same breath, declare my candidacy for office of President of the Uganda North American Association (UNAA) 2023-2025,” he said in a recent online statement

He also said that he has been a UNAA member since 2010 and served as the president of the Uganda American Association of Greater Dallas Fort Worth (UAA-DFW) during the Dallas convention of 2013.

“I served as the entertainment leader of the Dallas local organizing chapter of 2013. I have previously served as Director of Development UNAA-2019.Chairman and founder of Umoja diaspora investment group among other roles,” he stressed

He ended his statement by saying that his vision is to restore hope and togetherness in the community and also work towards making the Association members united

The other person who is also interested in this seat is Mr. Steven Osito of Los Angeles, California.

He has also decided to contest for UNAA’s Presidency making this even steeper than it started.

The current president of UNAA, Henrietta Wamala’s term will end in September and will use the Dallas, Texas event to organize elections and also hand over power to the next president who serve for two years from September, 2023 to September, 2025