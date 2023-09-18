UMA mourns death of singer Evelyn Lagu

By Alfred Byenkya

The Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) has paid tribute to the late singer Evelyn Nakabira aka Evelyn Lagu or Evelyn Love, who passed away on September 18, 2023.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the untimely passing of one of Uganda’s finest artistes, singer, and actress Evelyn Nakabira, popularly known to many as Evelyn Lagu or Evelyn Love. After bravely battling kidney and heart complications, Evelyn took her final bow today. Her unfortunate demise was confirmed by her beloved son and through official communications on her social media platforms.

“Today, we mourn the loss of an icon, a trailblazer, and an artiste who has touched countless lives with her music and acting prowess. As the Uganda Musicians Association, we send our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and all who cherished her artistry. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” they said in a statement.

Lagu is survived by a son. The association said they will stand with the family of the singer.

According to her biography, Lagu was born in Kalungu, Masaka, on June 1, 1982 and her journey was one of determination and resilience.

She faced the tragic loss of both parents early in life, never having seen her father.

Despite these challenges, Evelyn moved to Mityana to be under the loving care of her aunt, a midwife, and her husband, the late George William Lubega.

It was in Mityana that she honed her educational pursuits, culminating in the completion of her A’level education from St. Peter’s SS Busubizi in 1999.

Throughout her illustrious career, Lagu has etched an indelible mark on the Ugandan music and film industry.

She showcased her talent with Mustard and Flash bands, providing backup vocals for renowned artistes such as (the late) Carol Nakimera, Halima Namakula, Ragga Dee and Makoma.