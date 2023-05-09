UMA had no leadership, Sheebah on why she didn’t join association

By Hussein Kiganda

Songbird Sheebah Karungi, who is now the acting vice-president of the newly-formed Uganda Musicians National Federation (UMNF), has shed light on why she never joined the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA), which is led by her nemesis Cindy Sanyu.

She hit at UMA, reasoning that it lacked effective leadership, which is why several big name artistes never subscribed to it.

On Friday, May 5, 2023, a section of local artistes, including Bebe Cool, Juliana Kanyomozi and Eddy kenzo, met and formed UNMF that will run under the stewardship of the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja.

According to Sheebah, UMA was incapable of resolving the various challenges and problems faced by musicians.

She expressed confidence that UMNF would be better equipped to address these issues.

“There was no leadership under UMA. UMA was just an association, which is typically under a federation. I have never been a part of any association because they do not solve the problems and challenges facing artistes,” Sheebah said.

“Federations are better equipped to address such issues. That’s why we came together to form UMNF,” she explained.

When asked about her thoughts on the leadership of UMNF, Sheebah expressed satisfaction with the process that put them in office. She said they were elected by members of the music industry after several days of closed-door meetings.