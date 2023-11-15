UMA dissociates self from Kenzo’s controversial comments

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

After their recent meeting with the Attorney General and culture sector stakeholders, the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) has come out to set the record straight.

In a document shared on social media and addressed to the general public, UMA clarified that the meeting was solely focused on the future of Uganda’s culture sector.

The meeting, which took place on November 9, 2023, saw key figures from UMA, including general secretary Phina Mugerwa and president Cinderella Sanyu, engaging in a discussion with government officials and other arts and culture stakeholders.

The association expressed concern over the misconceptions that have emerged following statements made by the president of the Uganda National Musicians Federation, Eddy Kenzo.

“It has come to our attention that there are misconceptions in the public domain, particularly following statements made by Mr. Eddy Kenzo. This statement has inadvertently misrepresented the nature of the meeting, suggesting it was about establishing a new governing body of Ugandan musicians. We wish to correct this impression and clarify that the Uganda Musicians Association has not come to any understanding with any federation not until the right policies, processes, and procedures are followed,” a document released by UMA stated.

The Uganda Musicians Association asserted their commitment to promoting a vibrant cultural sector. They assured the public that they will continue to engage in constructive discussions with the relevant stakeholders to ensure the advancement of Uganda’s culture and creative industries.