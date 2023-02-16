UMA consoles singer Sarah Zawedde after breaking arm in bathroom accident

By Alfred Byenkya

Zawee Band musician Sarah Zawedde has broken her left arm following a bathroom accident that happened at her residence.

The news was relayed on her social media platforms.

“Dear friends, fans and family, Sarah got a bathroom accident last night. Please keep her in your prayers,” the admin of her social media platforms wrote.

Zawedde asked her fans and the public to pray for her, saying she’s in a lot of pain.

In response, the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) sent a sympathy message to the singer, saying they will support her until she recovers.

“The Uganda Musicians Association would like to express our deep sympathy and well wishes to Sarah Zawedde, following her unfortunate accident a few days ago. Sarah is not only a renowned music diva and vocalist, but also a successful entrepreneur, marketer and events manager who has made significant contributions to the Ugandan music industry,” they said in a statement.

The organisation also said they acknowledge the shock and pain that Sarah must be feeling after her accident, and “we would like to let her know that she is in our thoughts and prayers.”

“We believe that her strength, determination and positive attitude will help her to overcome this difficult situation. We would like to take this opportunity to assure Sarah that she has our full support during this challenging time. We hope that her stay in the hospital is comfortable and that she makes a full and speedy recovery,” they wrote.

The association added that as an industry, they recognise and appreciate the role that Sarah has played in regards to the development of the Ugandan music industry.

“We encourage all our members and fans to join us in sending our best wishes to Sarah and her family. We are confident that Sarah’s passion for music will play a significant role in her healing process, and we look forward to welcoming her back to the stage soon. Once again, we wish her a quick recovery and hope that she knows that she has our full support and solidarity during this challenging time,” they added.