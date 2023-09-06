UMA asks govt to invest in creative sector

By Alfred Byenkya

The Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) has listed the issues that the Government should fix so as to professionalise the music industry.

In a recent meeting, the association asked the Government to invest in the creative sector, saying it has the potential of creating jobs for many youth.

UMA programmes director Geoffrey Jeff Ekongot said other issues they talked about included the Government’s promise to establish state-of-the-art recording studios for artistes, the copyright law and taxes imposed on music production equipment because they make the equipment be sold expensively to music producers

“We recently held a meetings with ministry of gender officials, the Uganda Registration Services Bureau and the Uganda Performing Rights Society over issues concerning the music industry and we hope the ministry will present these issues to cabinet soon,” he said in an interview with The Kampala Sun.