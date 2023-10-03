UK-based singer Ang3lina begs Maddox for collabo

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandan UK-based singer Angela Nabuufu aka Ang3lina has expressed her desire to collaborate with legendary reggae singer Maddox Ssematimba.

In a social media post dated October 2, 2023, Ang3lina, famous for her jingle That Girl From Uganda, stated: “Someone tell Maddox Ssematimba that I’m willing to sell my piece of land just to get a collabo with him. He doesn’t know that will be like a dream come true for me lol.”

Efforts to get a comment from Maddox failed as he didn’t pick our phone calls.

However, social media, as always, responded swiftly to Ang3lina’s plea. Some users playfully suggested that getting Maddox for a collaboration would be as simple as finding him in a bar in Kampala on a day when Manchester United loses a match.

While many of her fans applauded her undeniable talent and insisted that she deserved such a collaboration, others cautioned her. They hinted that Ssematimba, known for his hit song Nakatudde, might not typically engage in collaborative projects.

Kim K Sulaiman said: “The collaboration from Maddox and Ang3linababy will definitely be like a masterpiece of great price coz the man is really talented in great songs.”

Naseed wrote: Just come to Kabalagala during weekends and pick him at some bar along Muyenga road, maybe you could be of greater help.”

Another X user said: ” He cannot give you a collabo. That’s what differentiates him from other musicians.”