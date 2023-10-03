Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News UK-based singer Ang3lina begs Maddox for collabo
Top News

UK-based singer Ang3lina begs Maddox for collabo

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandan UK-based singer Angela Nabuufu aka Ang3lina has expressed her desire to collaborate with legendary reggae singer Maddox Ssematimba.

In a social media post dated October 2, 2023, Ang3lina, famous for her jingle That Girl From Uganda, stated: “Someone tell Maddox Ssematimba that I’m willing to sell my piece of land just to get a collabo with him. He doesn’t know that will be like a dream come true for me lol.”

Efforts to get a comment from Maddox failed as he didn’t pick our phone calls.

However, social media, as always, responded swiftly to Ang3lina’s plea. Some users playfully suggested that getting Maddox for a collaboration would be as simple as finding him in a bar in Kampala on a day when Manchester United loses a match. 

While many of her fans applauded her undeniable talent and insisted that she deserved such a collaboration, others cautioned her. They hinted that Ssematimba, known for his hit song Nakatudde, might not typically engage in collaborative projects.

Kim K Sulaiman said: “The collaboration from Maddox and Ang3linababy will definitely be like a masterpiece of great price coz the man is really talented in great songs.”

Naseed wrote: Just come to Kabalagala during weekends and pick him at some bar along Muyenga road, maybe you could be of greater help.”

Another X user said: ” He cannot give you a collabo. That’s what differentiates him from other musicians.”

You may also like

My collaborations with Marlon Asher were to prove a point – Henry...

Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards 2023 cancelled

Fun Factory celebrates 20 years 

Shakira Shakiraa’s nyash disorganises David Lutalo at ‘Nalongo’ concert

Kabuura despised me the first time we met – Flavia Tumusiime

I am a big fan of Winnie Nwagi, says Amelia Kyambadde 

Sheebah is my cousin but I am professional, says vice-chancellor Muganga after...

Bebe Cool seconds Tayebwa’s suggestion for music battle with Chameleone

Kadaga counters move to block Nyege Nyege festival

Mother steals show at Champion Gudo concert with gangster necklace

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.