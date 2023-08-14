Uganda’s Oscars committee calls for submissions, filmmakers rant over limited time

By Hussein Kiganda

The Uganda Academy Selection Committee (UASC) has called for submissions for the International Feature Film Award at the 96th edition of the Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, organised by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The committee revealed that submissions will be accepted from August 14, 2023 to August 31, 2023, through their online portals, as well as the global portal Filmfreeway.

In response to this call, some filmmakers have expressed their concerns about the limited time frame provided for submitting their movies. They argue that the short period might discourage many filmmakers from participating. In contrast to the two-week period, the committee usually allows filmmakers a month or more to submit their films.

“Allocating only 20 days for submission seems inadequate. Many of us, including myself, haven’t yet finalised our movies. It would have been more helpful if they had explained the eligibility criteria for Oscar-worthy films before issuing the call,” a filmmaker shared.

Samuel Saviour Kizito, the founder of the committee, responded to the concerns by emphasising the importance of preparedness. He mentioned that submitting a movie to the Oscars requires careful planning and preparation over several months.

“Filmmakers should already have their films in a state of readiness. Waiting until the submission period to get ready isn’t ideal. We’ve been running this committee for around five years, so filmmakers should be aware of the timeline. In fact, those intending to submit their films to the Oscars or any other festival should start preparations even a year prior. Planning is crucial in the filmmaking industry,” Kizito elaborated

In 2022, three submissions were received: Nalwawo by Nana Kagga, November Tears by Richard Nondo and Tembele by Morris Herbert Mugisha. Among these, Tembele successfully made it to the eligibility list and represented Uganda at the prestigious awards.

Established at the outset of 2019, the Ugandan Academy Selection Committee received endorsement from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Its exclusive mandate is to submit Ugandan films for consideration in the Best International Feature Film Award category. The committee, consisting of seven members, is entrusted with the annual task of selecting a single Ugandan film to be presented at the Oscars.

Should a film succeed at the Academy level, it enters the realm of nomination. Subsequently, nominees are eligible to compete for the esteemed Oscar, which will be awarded at the annual ceremony scheduled for Sunday, March 10, 2024. It’s important to note that a submission from Uganda doesn’t automatically translate to a nomination.

The UASC comprises notable individuals including Godfrey Musinguzi (Chairman), Kizito Samuel Saviour (Founder/Coordinator), Cindy Magara, Andrew Kaggwa, Dorothy Atuhura, Matthew Bishanga, and Ritah Namaganda.

Famously known as the Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards holds the distinction of being the world’s oldest and most esteemed awards ceremony. It has been hosted in the United States every year since 1929 and serves as a platform for recognizing excellence in the realm of filmmaking. Drawing over 100 million global viewers annually, the televised event is renowned for its opulence and elegance.

The awards encompass a multitude of competitive categories, among which is the Best International Feature Film category, originally named Best Foreign Language Film. This category was introduced in 1956 to counterbalance the dominance of Hollywood in the global film market. Its aim is to acknowledge exceptional films made outside of the United States, featuring non-English languages.

Over time, the Best International Feature Film category has gained prominence at the Oscars, attracting iconic films from recent history. Uganda’s initial submission to the Oscars occurred in 2022 with the film Tembele directed by Morris Herbert Mugisha. The film earned its place on the list of accepted submissions. Uganda is yet to submit its second entry to the Oscars.

Eligibility criteria for the Best International Feature Film category—formerly known as the Best Foreign Language category—state that it exclusively considers feature-length movies (over 40 minutes) produced outside the United States. These films must primarily feature non-English dialogue (over 50%).