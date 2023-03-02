Uganda’s Mauimøon first artiste to feature on Apple Music’s new East Africa programme

By Alfred Byenkya

Mauimøon (Donald Otim) is the first artiste to be featured on Apple Music’s new Up Next East Africa programme.

Up Next is Apple Music’s global artiste development programme geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent.

Mauimøon said he was honoured by his inclusion on the Up Next platform.

“This means a lot to me as a Ugandan, a country that has a lot to offer in the music industry. It makes me feel good that my music is being recognised, especially as an alté and R&B artist in an afro-beats-dominated industry,” he said on his website.

Mauimøon has now shifted his focus to singing and song writing having spent many years refining his talents as a music producer.

He has a new album on the market named from Uganda with Love (2023) and it has music he has produced in genres like R&B, Afro pop and hip hop.

Up Next has played an important role in spotlighting the next wave of creative talent since it was established in August 2017.

As the first Up Next East Africa act, Mauimøon will be featured on Apple Music’s Up Next playlist (link is external).

The playlist features a dynamic class of new and emerging artistes, handpicked by Apple Music editors from around the world.

The playlist is non-genre specific and represents a line-up of artistes Apple Music’s global editors are passionate about and eager to expose to a larger audience.

Nigerian Grammy winners Burna Boy and Tems were the first two African artistes featured on the platform globally, in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, the Uganda Musicians Association sent Mauimøon a congratulatory message.