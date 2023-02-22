Uganda’s first “People With Disabilities” movie launched

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandan movie “When You Become Me”, which tells the story of how People With Disabillities(PWDs) could be of great importance to the nation if given chance to show what they can do, was launched on February 21, 2023, at Light for the World- Uganda. In Muyenga.

Written by Aganza Kisaka and Ambrose Ngobi, the movie, which is the first of its kind in Uganda, questions the public on how they would like to be treated if they became PWDs, considering that anytime, anyone could become one.

The cast of ” When You Become Me” is made up of 80% PWDs showing their different abilities in different situations. In the movie, one of the lead actors is visually impaired but can ably use a phone, laptop, respond to texts and emails, and does so much that any other person can do.

An actress talks about her role in the movie. Photo by Hussein KIganda

Humphrey Nabimanya, the boss at Reach A Hand Uganda, who masterminded the movie explained that it was made to break the chains of stereotypes and misconceptions about PWDs, emphasizing the abilities and talents of these individuals rather than their limitations.

“Breaking the barriers and stereotypes surrounding PWDs is the key story we are telling with this film. It’s a story of courage in the face of adversity,” Nabimanya explained.

An actress talks about her role in the movie. Photo Hussein Kiganda

The Movie’s Executive Producer, Silvester Kasozi(Country Director for Light for the World Uganda) said that the movie amplifies the message of disability inclusion in all sectors.

“We sought elicit interest from PWDs to know that they can be part of this industry(film), not only in the production but also in the very acting,” Kasozi said.

Kasozi also noted that it is also a disability to not recognize the abilities of people with disabilities. He urged employers to open up their minds to PWDs and enable them to compete for direct job opportunities reasonably.

The movie was directed by renowned filmmaker Matthew Nabwiso, who was inspired by the story’s uniqueness.

The movie will be premiered on March 15, 2023, at Century Cinemax at Acacia Mall.

Well, the western world has registered success in disability inclusion through movies. A number of them have been turning points of different PWDs and have shaped their world into a place that is safe, favourable, and inclusive for the PWDs.

Some of such movies are; Me Before You, The Upside, Grip Camp: A Disability Revolution, Ray, Theory of Everything, Breathe, I am Sam, Still Alice, The Peanut Butter Falcon, and several more.