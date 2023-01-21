Uganda’s 8 billionth baby welcomed by Bukoto community

By Agnes Kyotalengerire

Baby Elijah Kweredi made two months last Sunday, January 15 and has already hit the limelight. Elijah is among the symbolic eight billionth babies who were identified as the globe hit the eight billion population mark.

Just last Sunday, Baby Elijah was welcomed by the community of Mulimira Zone Bukoto 1 together with leaders of Life in Christ Miracle Church based in Bukoto 1 in a powerful church service. The event was graced by residents, religious, local and political leaders.

The prayers kicked off at 11: 00am with the congregation praising, worshipping and thanking God for the miracle baby.

UNFPA officials handing over a gift hamper to Harriet Nakyejjwe. (Photo by Agnes Kyotalengerire)

Elijah was born at 5:15 am on November 15, at Naguru Hospital to Godfrey Kweredi, 36 and Harriet Nakyejjwe, 34 of Mulimira zone, Bukoto 1, Nakawa municipality in Kampala. He weighed 3kg.

Elijah’s mother is a minister at Life of Christ Miracle Church. She also doubles as a Sunday school teacher in the same church.

Raise God-fearing children

Citing the book of Proverbs chapter 22 verse 6, Pastor Francis Kalenzi, who heads the church, advised parents to raise God-fearing children. Some parents have entrusted communities and schools to nature and raise their children, which is wrong.

Pastor Francis Kalenzi of Life in Christ Church addressing the congregation. (Photo by Agnes Kyotalengerire)

“If you do not train the child in the fear of God, they will not be productive. I pray that this next generation of baby Elijah becomes productive,” Kalenzi affirmed.

While addressing the guests, woman councillor Bukoto 1 parish Hadijjah Zawedde urged the couple to raise Elijah into a responsible and productive citizen.

Elijah was showered with gifts, and later his parents cut and served guests cake as part of activities to mark his second month of life.

How Elijah was identified

Victoria Babirye, a midwife who delivered Nakyejjwe, recalls she reported to the hospital at about 2:00 pm on November 14th after labour had started. Babirye monitored Nakyejjwe throughout the day and night while recording how her labour progressed on a pantograph, which is a labour monitoring tool.

She took note of how the labour progressed up to delivery and the score of the baby as per the criteria of identifying the 8 billionth baby.

When it clocked midnight (the start of November 15), Nakyejjwe’s cervix had dilated up to 8 centimetres as opposed to the required 10 centimetres to allow a mother to deliver the baby naturally. The midwives continued monitoring her. The instructions were very clear that the 8 billionth baby would be born to a mother who delivered after midnight under the full supervision of midwives.

Nakyejjwe’s labour progressed well and was delivered at 5: 15am. Her baby registered good scores of nine out of ten (9/10) within the first minute and after observing the baby for more than five minutes, the baby scored ten out of ten (10/10). Consequently, Nakyejjwe’s baby became the symbolic 8 billionth baby for Uganda.

Nakyejjwe was not the only targeted mother to give birth to a baby who would symbolise the 8 billionth person for Uganda. The other two mothers were delivered around the target time, except they did not meet the criteria because they reported to the hospital in the second stage of labour. This meant that the midwives did not get a chance to monitor their labour right from the start.

For instance, one mother who would have qualified was admitted at 8:00pm, was monitored and delivered shortly after midnight, except her child was tired and was immediately taken to the special care unit, hence missing the chance of being a symbolic baby.

Another mother came and was admitted in the active stage and delivered shortly after which meant that she was not monitored properly.

Parents speak out

Nakyejjwe and her husband Kweredi were overjoyed “It was amazing that our baby was identified in Uganda as the 8 billionth person,” the overjoyed couple noted.

Kweredi is optimistic that his son Elijah is going to be a uniting factor not only to the family but to the entire globe.

“With Elijah being a symbolic baby, am sure people will come from across the globe to visit him,” he notes.

Nakyejjwe says their son has already created social networks and will continue to do so. Her only dream is that his popularity gives them an opportunity to travel across the world as he goes to meet fellow symbolic 8 billionth babies.

Who is Harriet Nakyejjwe and Godfrey Kweredi?

Harriet Nakyejjwe aged 34, is born to Mary Kulabako and Bernard Kintu of Kikoma village in Wobulenzi district.

Godfrey Kweredi hails from Bugweri in the eastern region, specifically Kalampete village, Kataka parish, Tirinyi sub-county in Kibuuku district. Kweredi belongs to the Bakalijoko clan.

Background

The world’s population hit eight billion on November 15 last year, and the historical day was commemorated around the world. United Nations Population Agency mobilized around the world to identify symbolic 8 billionth babies who would be born on November 2022 at 12:10:08

In Manila, Philippines, a baby girl Vince Mabansag, was symbolically identified as the eight billionth baby; in the Dominican Republic, it was a baby boy called Damian.

In Ghana, it was a baby girl born to Philomena and her husband, Eric Obeng Ateinoat.

For all these eight billionth babies, a symbolic ceremony was made with different UN, national population agencies and hospitals giving the babies presents.

The ceremonies were aimed at drawing the attention of the globe to ponder deeply on the world’s population dynamics.